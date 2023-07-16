Shehnaaz Gill stuns in bridal avatar, says 'I love myself'

Chandigarh, July 16
Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill keeps treating her fans with new videos and pictures on social media. This time, she transformed into a beautiful bride and her fans can't get enough of it.
On Instagram, Shehnaaz shared a new video in which she is dressed in a traditional red lehenga with golden embelishment. She accessorised her bridal look with a statement necklace, maang tikka, red and gold bangles, rings and a bridal nose ring. She kept her makeup subtle.
Shehnaaz makes different facial expression and gestures in tune with the background song 'Kahani Suno 2.0' song.
Check out the video:
View this post on Instagram
The video has been loved by her fans and they made sure flood the comment section with appreciation for Shehnaaz's bridal look.
A fan wrote, "We will also Love You Always & Forever. Keep shining #ShehnaazGill."
"Looking so gorgeous," wrote another fan.
A comment reads, "Wold best bridal i really love you ma' m ."
A social media user wrote, "Iss duniya me agar beautiful girl koi hai to vo @shehnaazgill hai.".
"Queen of hearts ," another one wrote.
A fan wrote, "Sana u r looking beautiful n gorgeous #shehnaazgill."
On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill recently made her Hindi film debut in Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.
She also featured in Guru Randhawa's 'Moon Rise' music video. Next, she will be seen in Sajid Khan's film '100%', which stars John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.
