Sidhu Moosewala's mother asks Punjab govt to expose names of persons behind his death

Tribune News Service

Mansa, January 1

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur paid tribute to her son on the occasion of New Year at her house in Musa village on Sunday.

While addressing Moosewala’s fans, Charan Kaur started her speech with best wishes for 2023 for his fans. She said, “Year 2022 left deep wounds that we won’t forget till our last breath.”

She further added, “We have been demanding for justice, but nobody talks about it. We have given names in written complaints, but the government is doing nothing.”

Charan Kaur also said she takes pills at night but despite that she wakes up at 3am thinking about the monsters who have killed her son. Even the youth that follows her son is shocked.

“We have been seeking justice from last seven months but our voice is falling on deaf ears. Last year, a double murder took place in the area and the accused were arrested by that same evening,” she said while expressing her helplessness.

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother highlighted that they don’t just want the shooters to be punished but also the persons behind the singer’s murder should be exposed. “Every day we pray to God that those who ruined our houses are punished. “

