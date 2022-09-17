Sonakshi Sinha, rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal collaborate with singers Ammy Virk, Asees Kaur

ANI
Mumbai, September 17
Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have collaborated with singers Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur for a project.
On Saturday, Sonakshi took to Instagram and shared a promo video of the project. As per the announcement, it seems like the celebrities have joined hands for a music video titled 'Blockbuster', created by Dhamaka Records.
"BLOCKBUSTER..coming soon... tayyar ho?" Sonakshi captioned the clip.
As soon as Sonakshi dropped the video, fans chimed in the comment section to express their excitement.
"Can't wait," a social media user commented.
"Is it a music video?" another one asked.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Sonakshi is currently in news for her rumoured relationship with Zaheer. Recently, Sonakshi's close friend and actor Varun Sharma posted a picture of the actress with Zaheer.
In the image, the two were seen sharing smiles.
"Oyeeee hoyeeee isey kehte hai blockbuster jodi," Varun captioned the post, hinting that Sonakshi is dating Zaheer.
Sonakshi and Zaheer will also be seen together in a film titled 'Double XL'.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi welcomes cheetahs in India, says Project Cheetah is our endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation
We will also have to give them some time to adjust, make Kun...
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist Pakistan-based 26/11 LeT handler Sajid Mir by UN
Beijing put a hold on the proposal moved by the US and co-de...
Woman Sikh police officer speaks on fate of 40 Punjabi youths who tried to ‘intimidate’ Canadian cop on duty
Constable Sarbjit Sangha speaks in an interview to a Punjabi...
BJP continuing with Operation Lotus to break AAP, Manish Sisodia says on Amanatullah Khan's arrest
Khan, AAP MLA from Okhla, was arrested by the Anti-Corruptio...
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways makes 58 RTO services online based on Aadhaar authentication
MoRTH says providing such services in a contactless and face...