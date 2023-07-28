 Sonu Sood shares his birthday plans, reveals why he is making action-thriller 'Fateh' : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Sonu Sood shares his birthday plans, reveals why he is making action-thriller 'Fateh'

Sonu Sood shares his birthday plans, reveals why he is making action-thriller 'Fateh'

Sonu Sood say 'Fateh' comes from his experience of helping people and found out many were being cheated in his name

Sonu Sood shares his birthday plans, reveals why he is making action-thriller 'Fateh'

Sonu Sood says he is looking forward to celebrate his birthday with fans.NI



ANI

New Delhi, July 28

Actor Sonu Sood' next film 'Fateh' is based on real-life instances of cybercrime experienced by people during the Covid-pandemic.

Sood, whose philanthropic acts during the pandemic touched the lives of migrants revealed that there was also a flipside to his humanitarian efforts, instances of scamsters using his name to con people.

"The idea for 'Fateh' came into my mind when I was helping people and came to know that many people were being fooled and cheated in my name. They were given false loans, promises to meet me or to get any sort of help from my team during the pandemic," Sood said in an interview with ANI.

The actor said he became concerned when he realised that a large number of people were being hoodwinked with conmen using his name to cheat them. The actor said he was informed of instances where people, especially those in remote areas were duped mostly through phishing tools.

"It was then I realized that this cybercrime is a big issue in our country. It is very important to take action on it. Thus the journey of 'Fatehâ', the film I am doing, started from this experience," said the actor.

The 'Dabangg' actor said he began writing about how public was being tricked and how they could take steps to ensure they do not succumb to such fraudsters.

"The film is based on the real experiences of these people. 90 per cent of shooting has been completed, 8-10 more days are left to wrap it," 'Simb' actor said.

The actor had gained the United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award during the Covid-19 pandemic. From helping migrants return to their homes to arranging medicines and other Covid relief equipment for patients, Sood's humanitarian efforts during the pandemic received a lot of love and admiration from the people.

The actor said that he had been writing for several films since the beginning of his career.

"I was born in Patiala in 1976, almost 47 years ago. I remember that during my childhood my mother, who had a background in literature used to appreciate my writing."

The actor recalled that his mother wrote letters to him to which he often responded in poetry.

"I didn't pay much attention to it at that time but I started writing when she passed away, I wrote a lot of things for her. And even today when I write dialogues for my films, it seems the creativity that I got from my mother is still alive."

The actor who turns a year older on July 30 said he looks forward to celebrate in the company of his fans. "I am excited and nervous because I don't want my fans who arrive from different places to feel ignored. It's an emotional moment for me and I am really looking forward to celebrating with them," Sood said.

Meanwhile, the actor said that he is also working on two action films, that he thinks will be 'very very special'. The official release date of 'Fateh', helmed by Vaibhav Mishra and starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles, is awaited. 

#cyber crime

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Allegations against Judge Parmar serious: Punjab and Haryana HC

2
Nation

Professor held on charge of sexually assaulting woman on Delhi-Mumbai flight

3
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

4
Nation

AAP spokesperson booked in Noida for making 'communal' remarks in TV debate

5
Chandigarh

3 Chandigarh residents lose Rs 93L to cons offering work-from-home jobs; 9 held

6
Himachal

Kullu-Manali road bears brunt of monsoon fury

7
Diaspora

Indian authorities trying to find Hyderabad woman who was found starving on Chicago street

8
Himachal

Houses gone, deluge of woes for 130 Sainj families in Kullu district

9
Jalandhar

Sainik School’s heritage crumbling; CM’s intervention sought

10
Haryana

PM to launch Rs 200-cr renovation project of Gurugram railway station

Don't Miss

View All
In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Top News

Will assess ground situation to make recommendations to government, Parliament: Oppn leaders ahead of INDIA bloc’s Manipur visit

Will assess ground situation to make recommendations to government, Parliament: Oppn leaders ahead of INDIA bloc’s Manipur visit

Ahead of the visit, Congress’ deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gau...

Issuing whips, arranging ambulances for ailing MPs: Opposition prepares for fight on Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha

Issuing whips, arranging ambulances for ailing MPs: Opposition prepares for fight on Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha

Of the 26 parties from the opposition grouping, at least 18 ...

Santokh Singh murder case: AGTF in joint operation with Moga police arrest 3 shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang

3 shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang arrested in Moga's Santokh Singh murder case

Preliminary investigation reveals gangster Gopi Dallewalia a...

12,710 contractual teachers regularised in Punjab

12,710 contractual teachers regularised in Punjab

Chief Minister Mann turned emotional during event after a te...

After Punjab youth killed in Canada carjacking assault, mother dies by suicide in Nawanshahr on receiving news

After Punjab youth killed in Canada carjacking assault, mother dies by suicide in Nawanshahr on receiving news

Gurvinder was killed in a violent carjacking incident at Mis...


Cities

View All

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Morning rain washes away MC’s claims of readiness

Dog menace: Majitha road no exception to problem as MC sleeps

Knotty affair: Cables in historical Mai Bazaar act as dampener for tourists

Regularisation: Over 1K teachers stand to benefit in dist

Chandigarh declares July 29 as public holiday on account of Muharram

Chandigarh declares July 29 as public holiday on account of Muharram

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Experts raise heritage concerns vis-a-vis city development plans

Mohali: Inter-state racket of arms suppliers busted

3 Chandigarh residents lose Rs 93L to cons offering work-from-home jobs; 9 held

National-level kabaddi player among 2 arrested by Chandigarh Police with 18.6 gm heroin

Man kills woman with iron rod for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi

Man kills cousin with iron rod for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi

Issuing whips, arranging ambulances for ailing MPs: Opposition prepares for fight on Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha

Delhi Services Bill to be placed in Rajya Sabha next week

Paris-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after suspected tyre burst

Delhi to house world’s largest museum ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

Looking forward: Make drainage dept officials accountable for funds spent

Jalandhar: Bhogpur man dies in Canada; police launch investigation

Gates installed on busy stretch, residents write to CM, minister

Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana’s Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana's Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

863 establishments owe Rs 6.26-cr PF dues, EPFO mulls penal action

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda’s last rites to be held tomorrow

After deluge, affected residents await relief

Monsoon fury: For Shivpuri residents, rain comes with spate of trouble

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

Police suspect hand of person known to victim

Students seek probe into lapsed UGC approval

2-day conference on cybernetics concludes