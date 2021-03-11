Tejasswi Prakash says sorry to Karan Kundrra because she did this… Watch video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 19

A new video of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash has surfaced on the internet. The favourite couple of TV industry was spotted enjoying their time together on Mumbai roads on Wednesday evening. TejRan, as they are fondly called by their fans, posed for the paparazzi that waited for them outside a store where they were shopping.

But something happened that led Tejasswi to say big sorry to Karan. As she walked towards their car while she was simultaneously posing, Tejasswi opened the door of the car and unknowingly hits it against a tree. Karan came from the other side and Tejasswi immediately apologised to him. Right then Karan checked the door and the paparazzi assured him that nothing happened to the vehicle. Tejasswi is heard saying a big sorry. She goes, “I am so sorry.” Karan then hugged her and the two posed happily.

Here's the incident caught on camera:

Tejasswi and Karan are among the hottest couples in town. From featuring in a single to making joint appearances on reality shows, viewers love to see them together. Tejasswi joined Karan for a special episode of Lock Upp during its finale week. While Karan was already the jailer on the show, Tejaswwi gave him company as a warden. They two also performed on The Khatra Khatra show.

Their love story began on the reality show Bigg Boss 15. They met as contestants and began dating on the show. Although there were some fights and misunderstandings between them on Bigg Boss 15 and some speculated they would separate as the show ended, but their romance has only grown and their relationship has been the big thing since the two got out of the Bigg Boss house. TejRan fans make sure to appreciate and give all the love to this adorable couple.

