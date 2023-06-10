This Prince is charming!

Maniesh Paul will be seen in a different avatar in Rafuchakkar.
On Thursday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the conman-centred drama. It will be out on Jio Cinema.
Unveiling the trailer, social media team of the OTT platform wrote, “Expect the unexpected, kyunki aa raha hai Prince karne humare dil aur dimaag ko Rafuchakkar! #RafuchakkarOnJioCinema streaming free, 15 June onwards.”
The project features Maniesh as Prince, a silver-tongued conman and master of disguise, who always gets what he wants.
Maniesh almost lost 20 kg for his role and he had to wear heavy prosthetics in intense heat.
Praising Maniesh for his dedication, creative duo Arjun and Kartk said, “Maniesh plays a smooth operator, a hustler and during the shoot, he switches between five different disguises and characters with an ease that was mind-boggling! He was incredibly committed to this role and even gained and lost weight as per the demands of the characters.”
Rafuchakkar follows the story of Prince, a cunning conman with a golden touch, who specialises in swindling the rich and corrupt. However, his luck takes a turn when he is captured by Shaurya Chautala, an ambitious Crime Branch officer. The tables are turned when Prince finds himself facing Ritu Bhandari, the toughest and most renowned lawyer in town. As the court battle ensues, it becomes increasingly unclear whether Prince is the true swindler, or an innocent caught in a web of deceit.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he would be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
Johnson, 58, had been under investigation by a parliamentary...
Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours
Then it will move gradually north-northwestwards in the next...
BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by Pakistani drone in Amritsar sector
At around 4 am, BSF troops deployed at the border report Ind...
Special court declares Devas Multimedia CEO a fugitive economic offender
He is one of the nine accused in a Prevention of Money Laund...
Indian-American sues boat captain, resort for allegedly causing wife's death
Srinivasrao Alaparthi files a lawsuit against the boat capta...