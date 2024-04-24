Tiffany Haddish uses an undisclosed X account to troll her trolls

Actress Tiffany Haddish talked about how she felt the need to give her army of critics a taste of their own medicine. Haddish, who revealed last month she had been sober for more than two months after being charged with driving under the influence in November 2023, when she allegedly fell asleep at the wheel in Los Angeles, shared the details during an appearance at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California.
She talked about the motivation behind her bogus X account: “The Internet came out and people got the freedom to talk about whatever they wanted to talk about. And now I wish I was back to being illiterate again. So, people talk about me. I don’t know why all are talking about me so damn much, but that’s okay. I like to talk about you too. I made me a fake page and now I’m talking about stuff – how about that? You talk about what goes around comes around, don’t worry.” Haddish added she had restricted her secret account to X. She said: “I don’t know about fake Instagram, but I definitely got fake Twitter… I mean a fake X.”
Additionally, she said that her forthcoming memoir I Curse You With Joy, slated for release on May 7, is full of ‘mistakes’ she had made in her life and career.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...