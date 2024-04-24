Tiffany Haddish uses an undisclosed X account to troll her trolls

IANS

Actress Tiffany Haddish talked about how she felt the need to give her army of critics a taste of their own medicine. Haddish, who revealed last month she had been sober for more than two months after being charged with driving under the influence in November 2023, when she allegedly fell asleep at the wheel in Los Angeles, shared the details during an appearance at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California.

She talked about the motivation behind her bogus X account: “The Internet came out and people got the freedom to talk about whatever they wanted to talk about. And now I wish I was back to being illiterate again. So, people talk about me. I don’t know why all are talking about me so damn much, but that’s okay. I like to talk about you too. I made me a fake page and now I’m talking about stuff – how about that? You talk about what goes around comes around, don’t worry.” Haddish added she had restricted her secret account to X. She said: “I don’t know about fake Instagram, but I definitely got fake Twitter… I mean a fake X.”

Additionally, she said that her forthcoming memoir I Curse You With Joy, slated for release on May 7, is full of ‘mistakes’ she had made in her life and career.