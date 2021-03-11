Tunisha Sharma plays the lead in Alibaba— Dastaan-e- Kabul

Sony Sab’s Alibaba—Dastaan-e-Kabul has grabbed eyeballs with its visuals. While Sheezan Khan will portray the lead as Alibaba, a lovable vagabond held back by destiny, Tunisha Sharma will essay the role of Princess Mariam whose mesmerising beauty, kind heart and gentle spirit will leave Alibaba smitten.
Excited to play Mariam on screen, Tunisha says, “I’m ecstatic to be a part of Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul and work with an immensely talented team. Mariam isn’t just any ordinary princess. She’s fierce yet caring and considerate, affluent yet discreet, protected yet brave. The character is different from any of my previous roles.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...