Tunisha Sharma plays the lead in Alibaba— Dastaan-e- Kabul

Sony Sab’s Alibaba—Dastaan-e-Kabul has grabbed eyeballs with its visuals. While Sheezan Khan will portray the lead as Alibaba, a lovable vagabond held back by destiny, Tunisha Sharma will essay the role of Princess Mariam whose mesmerising beauty, kind heart and gentle spirit will leave Alibaba smitten.

Excited to play Mariam on screen, Tunisha says, “I’m ecstatic to be a part of Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul and work with an immensely talented team. Mariam isn’t just any ordinary princess. She’s fierce yet caring and considerate, affluent yet discreet, protected yet brave. The character is different from any of my previous roles.”