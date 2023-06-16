Vaani Kapoor gets new 'Sarvagunn Sampanna' co-star, deets inside

ANI
Mumbai, June 16
Actor Ishwak Singh has come on board for Vaani Kapoor-starrer 'Sarvagunn Sampanna'.
As per a statement, Ishwak has completed shooting for his part in the film.
"Ishwak has consistently delivered stellar performances in his previous projects, and we believe he is the perfect fit for this role. His chemistry with Vaani Kapoor will undoubtedly captivate audiences, and we are excited to present their fresh pairing onscreen," a source quoted in the statement said.
The project will mark the directorial debut of Sonali Rattan.
'Sarvagunn Sampanna' will supposedly be set in the 90s with Vaani essaying the role of a porn star lookalike.
The film promises to be a laughter-filled ride with a unique storyline set in the 90s. The film blends comedy and social commentary, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary issues with a touch of nostalgia.
The official announcement regarding the project is awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur violence: Union minister Ranjan Singh's Imphal house vandalised, mob clashes with forces
More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic vio...
Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar
Giani Sultan Singh appointed Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jatheda...
Nehru Memorial Museum renaming: BJP, Congress exchange 'pettiness' barb
Nehru Memorial Museum and Library is now Prime Ministers’ Mu...
Five militants trained in guerrilla warfare in Afghanistan-Pak theatre killed in ambush in J-K's Kupwara
The gunfight erupts on the intervening night of Thursday and...
ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case
Ajay Parmar, the nephew of former special court judge Sudhir...