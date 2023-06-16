Vaani Kapoor gets new 'Sarvagunn Sampanna' co-star, deets inside

ANI

Mumbai, June 16

Actor Ishwak Singh has come on board for Vaani Kapoor-starrer 'Sarvagunn Sampanna'.

As per a statement, Ishwak has completed shooting for his part in the film.

"Ishwak has consistently delivered stellar performances in his previous projects, and we believe he is the perfect fit for this role. His chemistry with Vaani Kapoor will undoubtedly captivate audiences, and we are excited to present their fresh pairing onscreen," a source quoted in the statement said.

The project will mark the directorial debut of Sonali Rattan.

'Sarvagunn Sampanna' will supposedly be set in the 90s with Vaani essaying the role of a porn star lookalike.

The film promises to be a laughter-filled ride with a unique storyline set in the 90s. The film blends comedy and social commentary, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary issues with a touch of nostalgia.

The official announcement regarding the project is awaited.

