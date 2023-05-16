Watch: Ram Charan fans thrash troll for making demeaning comments about actor's wife Upasana Konidela

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 16

Ram Charan has a loyal fanbase and a recent incident throws light on how much the Telugu actor is loved. There is a video of the star's fans assaulting a man over derogatory remarks about his wife Upasana Konidela that has gone viral on social media.

A man named Suinisith made derogatory comments about Ram Charan's wife Upasana in a YouTube interview, which enraged his fans.They came all out to defend their favourite star and displayed unwavering support to him and his wife.

The clip shows a group of seven to nine fans beating up Suinisith. They can be seen questioning him about his comments on Ram Charan in Hyderabad. Later they make him apologise to the RRR star and his wife in front of the media.

According to reports, in the YouTube interveiw, Sunisith said, "I've gone on a long drive with Upasana. She's my friend.... We have gone to Goa... Ram Charan is also my friend. Once, he casually asked me to make Upasana fall for me," he said.

He also said that he has gone on a long drive with Chiranjeevi's daughter.

Reportedly, Sunisith has in the past made some disrespectful comments about various Telugu stars including Jr NTR. He gained popularity by making such social media videos where he has named numerous stars. Going by reports, he once claimed to be Lavanya Tripathi's boyfriend. There have been many complaints against Sunisith and he was reportedly put behind bars in the past.

