Watch: Ram Charan fans thrash troll for making demeaning comments about actor's wife Upasana Konidela

Chandigarh, May 16
Ram Charan has a loyal fanbase and a recent incident throws light on how much the Telugu actor is loved. There is a video of the star's fans assaulting a man over derogatory remarks about his wife Upasana Konidela that has gone viral on social media.
A man named Suinisith made derogatory comments about Ram Charan's wife Upasana in a YouTube interview, which enraged his fans.They came all out to defend their favourite star and displayed unwavering support to him and his wife.
The clip shows a group of seven to nine fans beating up Suinisith. They can be seen questioning him about his comments on Ram Charan in Hyderabad. Later they make him apologise to the RRR star and his wife in front of the media.
ఉపాసన గురించి తప్పుగా మాట్లాడిన సునిశిత్ ను చితకబాదిన రాంచరణ్ ఫ్యాన్స్ 🔥🔥🔥— CHE GUEVARA™ (@Karthik4PSPK) May 13, 2023
Inko sari social media lo kanapadadu inka 🤣😂@AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/xaOKTna0M5
AT THE END,— Raees (@RaeesHere_) May 14, 2023
Nee Fans Anna @AlwaysRamCharan ❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/Cddf0wL3WE pic.twitter.com/LVOpalYYXM
According to reports, in the YouTube interveiw, Sunisith said, "I've gone on a long drive with Upasana. She's my friend.... We have gone to Goa... Ram Charan is also my friend. Once, he casually asked me to make Upasana fall for me," he said.
He also said that he has gone on a long drive with Chiranjeevi's daughter.
Reportedly, Sunisith has in the past made some disrespectful comments about various Telugu stars including Jr NTR. He gained popularity by making such social media videos where he has named numerous stars. Going by reports, he once claimed to be Lavanya Tripathi's boyfriend. There have been many complaints against Sunisith and he was reportedly put behind bars in the past.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi meets Mallikarjun Kharge, discusses govt formation in Karnataka
Gandhi drives to Kharge's residence and holds a closed-door ...
Karnataka CM race: No question of resigning, says Congress chief D K Shivakumar before meeting Kharge
CM post contender says will file a defamation case against a...
Punjab govt all set to move Supreme Court against Centre's 'failure' to release rural development fund of Rs 4,000 crore
While the Centre is yet to clear previous years dues of Rs 3...
CBI conducts searches at 9 locations in Haryana, Delhi, UP, Bihar in land-for-jobs scam
Searches held on the premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi and Rajy...
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former Congress MLA Kushaldeep Dhillon in disproportionate assets
Department had started an investigation against Faridkot ex-...