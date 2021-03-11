Watch: Shehnaaz Gill heavily trolled for wearing heels while performing ritual; netizen says ‘making fun of Hindu rite’

Shehnaaz Gill becomes the target for trolls in the latest video

Netizens are upset that Shehnaaz Gill performed the ritual while wearing footwear. Instagram/instantbollywood

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 31

Shehnaaz Gill has been following Brahma Kumaris since the death of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. Ever since then, Shehnaaz has been often spotted at the Brahma Kumaris organisation and of late has even been attending their public events. On Sunday, May 29, Shehnaaz inaugurated an operation theatre at one of the Brahma Kumari’s hospitals in Mumbai. She performed the ritual of breaking a coconut on the occasion, where she forgot to take off her footwear. Dressed in an all-white salwar-kameez, she kept her look simple and makeup minimal.

Now, when the video has surfaced online, netizens are quite angry for performing the ritual with her heels on. One user wrote, “Chappal phn kr kon nariyal fodta hai gawar hindu rituals ka mazak bna kr rkha h”, another commented, “According to Hindu tradition, before doing any auspicious work, it is mandatory to put off your footwear”, a comment reads, “Footwear nikaal ke nariyal fodte hain,” another one said, “Who breaks the coconut with their footwear on? Making fun of Hindu Rituals”, an angry user wrote, “Jaahil se chappal b utaatreee nhi jaate”, a comment reads, “Tameez toh dekho inki nariyal fodna nahi ataa bs nautanki krni ati hai publicity ke liye”.

Some even commented on the way she tried to break the coconut. An Instagram user commented, “Itna drama kyu 🙄🙄🙄🙄,ek nariyal nhi forne aata hai keval nautanki karva lo”, another said, “Unnecessary she is getting so much hype for no reason , also the way she threw the coconut, it cud have hurt the lady standing next to her”, a third wrote, “Tameez toh dekho inki nariyal fodna nahi ataa bs nautanki krni ati hai publicity ke liye”, “She’s nt breaking d coconut rather she’s throwing it. Good fr nothing. Unnecessarily getting so much publicity. Salman se judkar,” said another user.

Watch the video:

There were many hate comments on the actress.

Seeing her with Brahma Kumaris, netizens brought up Sidharth Shukla and his mom. A user questioned Shehnaaz, "Inn Dramabaazo se sidharth toh bchaya gaya nahi ... Uski mom yahi jaati thi na ? ... Shehnaaz se nariyal phudva rahi hain jo Arbaz Khan ki Gf ke saath Daaru party karr rahi thi ... Eveyyeee dramabaaz log". An Instagram user commented that she has forgotten Sidharth’s mom. In the comment, he wrote, “issey bolo kbhi bechari sid ko mom ki haal chaal le ley siddharth ke liye hi sahi ye to poora bdl gayi”.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is busy with her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Reports are that she has begun shooting for the film and will be paired opposite Jassie Gill, who has replaced Aayush Sharma in the film.

