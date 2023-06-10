Wedding bells

Renowned producer Madhu Mantena is all set to get married to writer Ira Trivedi.
The couple will exchange vows on June 11 in Mumbai. If reports are to be believed, they will tie the knot at Iskcon Temple.
Hours after becoming husband and wife, Madhu and Ira will throw a wedding reception for their friends and members of the film industry. Celebrities like Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan are expected to attend the function. Madhu was previously married to fashion designer Masaba.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he would be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
Johnson, 58, had been under investigation by a parliamentary...
Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours
Then it will move gradually north-northwestwards in the next...
BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by Pakistani drone in Amritsar sector
At around 4 am, BSF troops deployed at the border report Ind...
Special court declares Devas Multimedia CEO a fugitive economic offender
He is one of the nine accused in a Prevention of Money Laund...
Indian-American sues boat captain, resort for allegedly causing wife's death
Srinivasrao Alaparthi files a lawsuit against the boat capta...