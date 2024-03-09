What’s streaming

Merry Christmas
Netflix
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, ‘Merry Christmas’ is a romantic thriller. Two strangers meet on a fateful Christmas eve, but a night of romance soon turns into a nightmare. It stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi as they share screen space for the first time.
The Regime
JioCinema
Starring Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant, Matthias Schoenaerts and Guillaume Gallienne, the limited series is a political satire that narrates the tale of Chancellor Elena Vernham from an unnamed European nation. A volatile soldier’s influence results in Vernham becoming obsessed with power.
Hanuman
ZeE5
After a successful run at the box office, the Telugu superhero film is making its way to OTT. It revolves around a man who accidentally attains superpowers and clashes with one who is desperate to get his own. Staring Teja Sajja in the lead role, it is written and directed by Prasanth Varma.
The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping
Netflix
This mini-series is directed by Katherine Kubler. It follows incidents of abuse, neglect and mistreatment of students of The Academy at Ivy Ridge, New York. They share anecdotes and first-hand experience of horrific incidents as they decide to expose the corruption and abuse of the troubled teen industry.
