What’s streaming

Irish Wish
Netflix
This romantic comedy has Lindsay Lohan in the lead role. She plays Maddie, whose dream guy is days away from marrying her best friend in Ireland. However, a spontaneous wish made on an ancient stone magically alters her fate and turns her into the bride.
Frida
Prime Video
This documentary film delves deep into the life of the iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The movie is told in first-person perspective through letters, diaries, essays and interviews. It won the US Documentary Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award at Sundance Film Festival 2024.
Carry On Jatta 3
Disney+Hotstar
The Hindi-dubbed version of the Punjabi comedy film, ‘Carry On Jatta 3’, is now available on OTT. It stars Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Sonam Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi and Kavita Kaushik, among others. It is one of the most successful Punjabi film franchises and is directed by Smeep Kang.
Iron Reign
Netflix
This six-episode thriller is one of the most anticipated Spanish shows of the year. It revolves around a powerful drug lord, Joaquín Manchado, who rules the port of Barcelona with an iron fist until a new shipment derails his business as well as personal commitments.
