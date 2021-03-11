ZEE5 announces stellar slate of 80 plus titles for 2022

ZEE5 on Monday unveiled their blockbuster content slate for 2022 with 80 plus titles spanning across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi and Bengali languages. The slate encompasses 40 plus original shows and 40 plus movies, featuring an expansive gamut of genres, including cutting-edge thrillers, high-voltage action, gripping dramas, light-hearted comedies, and soul-stirring romances.

The slate of Hindi originals includes the riveting TAJ —an epic tale of succession, the much-anticipated Forensic, Duranga – a romantic thriller, latest seasons of audience favourites’ like Pitchers 2, Sunflower 2, Tripling 3, Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 and Rangbaaz 3, among many more.

A still from Sunflower

The content slate also comprises a strong line-up of regional content, with the recently launched Anantham and Gaalivaana, along with some of the most awaited shows and movies in Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Bengali, such as Nilamellam Ratham, Fingertip S2, Paper Rocket Recce Kinnerasaani, Yaar Anmulle Returns, Fuffad Ji, Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal, Shikarpur, Raktakarabi and Swetkali.