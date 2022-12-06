 World Cup 2022: Which teams are out of FIFA tournament? : The Tribune India

World Cup 2022: Which teams are out of FIFA tournament?

World Cup 2022: Which teams are out of FIFA tournament?

World Cup favourites Brazil scored four first-half goals to secure an impressive 4-1 victory over South Korea in their last 16 clash. Reuters



Bengaluru, December 6

With the World Cup in Qatar having entered its knockout phase, here is an overview of the teams that have been eliminated from the tournament, which ends on December 18.

WHAT IS THE FORMAT FOR THE TOURNAMENT?

* A round-robin format with each of the 32 teams playing three matches in groups of four. Teams get three points for a win and one for a draw.

* The top two in each group advanced to the last 16, with one-off matches that can go to extra time and then penalties if necessary to decide a winner.

* There are total of four rounds: Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, which will take place on December 18.

* There is also a third place playoff between the losers of the semi-finals.

WHICH TEAMS QUALIFIED FOR THE ROUND OF 16?

* Group A: Netherlands and Senegal

* Group B: England and the United States

* Group C: Argentina and Poland

* Group D: France and Australia

* Group E: Japan and Spain

* Group F: Morocco and Croatia

* Group G: Brazil and Switzerland

* Group H: Portugal and South Korea

WHICH TEAMS HAVE QUALIFIED FOR THE QUARTER-FINALS?

* Argentina

* Netherlands

* England

* France

* Croatia

* Brazil

WHICH TEAMS HAVE BEEN ELIMINATED FROM THE WORLD CUP?

QATAR

* Hosts Qatar were the first team to be eliminated following defeats by Ecuador (2-0) and Senegal (3-1). They ended their campaign without a point after a 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands in their final group stage match.

ECUADOR

* Ecuador came agonisingly close to reaching the last 16 and matching their previous best showing in 2006, but were eliminated after a 2-1 defeat to African champions Senegal.

IRAN

* Despite being beaten 6-2 by England in their Group B opener, Iran's 2-0 victory over Wales had given them a glimmer of hope for a history-making march to the last 16.

* However, a 1-0 defeat to the United States knocked them out of the competition.

WALES

* Wales, who were competing in the global showpiece tournament for the first time since 1958, finished bottom of Group B with one point and one goal.

MEXICO

* Mexico missed out on the knockout stages after finishing behind Poland on goal difference, ending a run of seven successive last-16 appearances at the World Cup.

* Mexico coach Tata Martino accepted full responsibility for their exit and said he will not extend his contract with the federation (FMF).

SAUDI ARABIA

* After opening their campaign in Qatar with a stunning 2-1 victory over Argentina, Saudi Arabia lost 2-0 to Poland and saw their hopes of making the knockout phase vanish with a 2-1 defeat by Mexico.

TUNISIA

* Tunisia beat defending champions France 1-0 in their last Group D match but it was not enough for them to advance to the last 16, after they drew to Denmark and were beaten by Australia in their first two games.

DENMARK

* Denmark finished bottom of Group D after drawing with Tunisia and losing to France and Australia.

GERMANY

* Germany were knocked out of the World Cup at the group stage for a second consecutive time, finishing third in Group E behind Japan and Spain.

COSTA RICA

* Costa Rica were knocked out after suffering a 4-2 defeat by Germany in their final Group E match, which left them bottom with three points after they lost 7-0 to Spain before beating Japan 1-0.

BELGIUM

* Belgium, who were favourites to qualify from Group F, finished third in their group with four points after winning just one of their three games.

* Belgium coach Roberto Martinez, who had been in charge of the team since 2016 and led them to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018, said he was standing down from the job after his side's exit.

CANADA

* Canada, making their first World Cup appearance since 1986, finished bottom of Group F with three losses.

CAMEROON

* Cameroon beat five-times winners Brazil 1-0 in their last Group G match but it was not enough for them to advance to the last 16, after they drew to Serbia and were beaten by Switzerland in their first two games.

SERBIA

* Serbia finished bottom of Group G and leave Qatar without a single win, losing to Brazil and Switzerland and drawing with Cameroon.

URUGUAY

* Uruguay finished Group H on four points, the same as South Korea, but were knocked out because they had scored fewer goals than the Asian side.

GHANA

* Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 in a thrilling win but defeats to Portugal and Uruguay eliminated them from the tournament.

AUSTRALIA

* Australia were eliminated from the World Cup following a 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the last 16, with goals from Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez securing the win for the South Americans.

THE UNITED STATES

* The United States' World Cup campaign came to an end after a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands in the last 16.

SENEGAL

* African champions Senegal were beaten 3-0 by England in the last 16, with Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka getting on the scoresheet for Gareth Southgate's side.

POLAND

* Poland, in the knockout stage for the first time since 1986 and looking for a first quarter-final appearance since 1982, were knocked out after a 3-1 defeat to France in the last 16.

SOUTH KOREA

* World Cup favourites Brazil scored four first-half goals to secure an impressive 4-1 victory over South Korea in their last 16 clash.

* After the defeat, South Korea coach Paulo Bento announced that he is standing down, but added that the decision had been made months ago and was not impacted by anything that happened in Qatar.

JAPAN

* Japan were eliminated from the World Cup in the last 16 yet again after a defeat

to Croatia.

* They were beaten by Turkey at the same stage in 2002, exited on penalties against Paraguay in 2010 and gave up a 2-0 lead to lose to a stoppage-time goal against Belgium four years ago. Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

2
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

3
Himachal

Assembly Elections 2022: Poll of exit polls gives Gujarat, Himachal to BJP in record wins

4
Jalandhar

2 men desecrate village gurdwara in Punjab's Jalandhar

5
Nation

Lucky Ali says land mafia and IAS officer wife are illegally entering his farm, shares post

6
Punjab

'Drugs problem increasing, youth will be finished', says SC, asks Punjab to check illicit liquor trade

7
Punjab

Patiala police nab fifth ranker in Naib Tehsildar recruitment for her involvement in cheating

8
Delhi

Caught on camera: 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Shastri Nagar

9
Delhi

Exit polls predict clear win for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi municipal polls

10
Health

Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab makes startling revelation, says covid was man-made virus

Don't Miss

View All
2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver’s response wins netizens heart
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda’s song ‘Dulhe Raja’; has sheep as ‘peeche ke baraati’ and donkeys as ‘agey ka band baaja’
Trending

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda's song 'Dulhe Raja'; has sheep as 'peeche ke baraati' and donkeys as 'agey ka band baaja'

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Batala man gets award for enriching lives of disabled
Punjab

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Top News

Priority should be given to countering terror-financing: NSA Doval at India-Central Asia meet

At meeting with 5 Central Asian NSAs, Ajit Doval urges cooperation in countering terror-financing

India offers to build transport networks in Central Asia; ta...

Perturbed over waving of Khalistani flags at an event in Melbourne, India warns Australia of Khalistan separatists and their links with terror groups

Concerned at waving of Khalistani flags at Melbourne event, India warns Australia of separatists and their links with terror groups

The move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit...

Gujarat Police arrested TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale from airport in Rajasthan, claims party; no information, say police

Gujarat Police detain TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale over tweet on PM's visit

Police say that based on a complaint, an FIR has been lodged...

Drone, 2.5kg heroin recovered near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran; fourth incident in 4 days

Drone, 2.5kg heroin recovered near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran; fourth incident in 4 days

At 8.56pm on Monday, the troops hear the sound of a drone fr...

Indian military equipment-making companies HAL and BEL improve their rankings in top 100 arms makers worldwide

Indian military equipment-making companies HAL and BEL improve their rankings in top 100 arms makers in world

US companies did $299 billion sales; China $109 billion; top...


Cities

View All

2 smugglers held with Rs 51 lakh drug money in Amritsar

2 smugglers held with Rs 51 lakh drug money in Amritsar

Pakka Morcha enters 10th day

Tangled Mess: Cobweb of wires a threat to Amritsar residents

Stretch of Problems: Commuters, locals suffer as work on flyover in Amritsar moves at snail's pace

Set to host G-20 meet, Amritsar airport needs proper amenities

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Bathinda, Mansa farmers mobilise support to observe Delhi stir anniversary

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Propofol deaths: Central drug control body to get anaesthetic tested again

Propofol deaths: Central drug control body to get anaesthetic tested again

Overhead Cables: Erring telcos asked to pay fee by December 16

10 days on run, two brothers held for murder in Mohali

Trial run on Zirakpur-Chandigarh side of elevated road conducted, finishing touches underway

2 more village ponds to become sarovars

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit polls show win for AAP in MCD election; calls prediction for Gujarat 'positive sign'

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit polls show win for AAP in MCD election, calls prediction for Gujarat 'positive sign'

Delhi High Court recognises woman’s choice to give birth; allows termination of 33-week pregnancy

Exit polls predict landslide victory for AAP in MCD

Unmarried tenants told to vacate society

Four-storey building collapses in Delhi

Not so ‘smart’: City grapples with same old problems

Not so 'smart': City grapples with same old problems

In PUDA complex, parking lots turned into scrap, car market

Auditorium in Phagwara without power since 2018

Subordinate services' union announces agitation plan

Dengue case count 400

Dist procures 17.26 lakh MT paddy, 3% less than 2021

Ludhiana district procures 17.26 lakh MT paddy, 3% less than 2021

GST inspections create panic among businessmen in Ludhiana

Library employee booked for raping Class X student

Six arrested for planning loot in city

DBA polls rescheduled, to be held on January 6

Patiala district Congress ex-rural chief booked for fraud

Patiala district Congress ex-rural chief booked for fraud

Patiala Civic body acts tough on encroachers in city

Patiala District Bar Association to hold elections on December 16

Sanitation workers dump garbage on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Govt employees to be trained in sign language