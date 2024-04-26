107-year-old Karnal man refuses to vote from home

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 25

Despite having the option to cast his vote from home, the oldest voter in the district — 107-year-old Guljar Singh — is determined to go to the polling booth.

The Election Commission of India has started an option of ‘voting from home’ to extend support to people with disabilities (PwDs) and those above the age of 85. For those who are willing to cast their vote from home, a team of officials will reach to assist them.

Assandh SDM Virender Singh Dhull, who reached Guljar Singh’s residence to interact with him, inquired about his health. “I have been voting in every election since independence, and I will personally go to my booth to cast my vote this time as well,” said Singh.

He appealed to voters to actively participate in this festival of democracy. “It is the constitutional right of every voter and should be used by all,” he added.

