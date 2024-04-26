107-year-old Karnal man refuses to vote from home

Karnal, April 25
Despite having the option to cast his vote from home, the oldest voter in the district — 107-year-old Guljar Singh — is determined to go to the polling booth.
The Election Commission of India has started an option of ‘voting from home’ to extend support to people with disabilities (PwDs) and those above the age of 85. For those who are willing to cast their vote from home, a team of officials will reach to assist them.
Assandh SDM Virender Singh Dhull, who reached Guljar Singh’s residence to interact with him, inquired about his health. “I have been voting in every election since independence, and I will personally go to my booth to cast my vote this time as well,” said Singh.
He appealed to voters to actively participate in this festival of democracy. “It is the constitutional right of every voter and should be used by all,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...
‘Contesting elections not final’: Pro-Khalistani separatist's father dismisses reports of Amritpal Singh contesting Lok Sabha polls
Father visited Amritpal a day after Singh's legal counsel Ra...