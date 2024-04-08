12 teams to check suspicious acts in Jhajjar

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, April 7

Twelve teams have been formed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Election Officer Captain Shakti Singh to ensure free and fair Lok Sabha elections.

These teams will keep a close watch on the vehicle movement at crucial points to check transportation of illicit liquor, cash and suspicious items so that no one could influence the voters.

“The teams have been instructed to inform the ARO and take action if any illegal activity is detected. Tight security arrangements are also being made. An action plan has been prepared and implemented in this regard,” said the DC.

