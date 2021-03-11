14 STPs in Haryana get Centre's nod

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the Union Government has sanctioned 14 sewage treatment plants (STPs) under a micro-irrigation system in the Ghaggar and Yamuna river areas. He was presiding over a meeting regarding the implementation of the action plan for excessive river pollution and other related matters.

He said work was being done to increase the capacity of 156 STPs in the state by the Public Health Department, the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, the Urban Local Bodies and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority. Of these, work on 74 STPs is nearing completion and the rest would be completed soon.

Similarly, 1,957-km-long sewerage line has been laid in 61 cities and 2,243-km-long line has been proposed. The Chief Secretary said that the officers concerned should monitor the sewerage capacity enhancement work of STP being built at Manesar and Naharpur Kasni every week and send the report to the headquarters.

