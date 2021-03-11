16-year-old gang-raped in moving truck in Sonepat district

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 16

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in a moving truck by two persons on the Kundli- Manesar- Palwal expressway in the district.

The accused threw the victim near the Badli toll plaza in an unconscious condition. However, the victim informed about the incident to the police on Dial 112. The victim also stated that she had been raped by three youths of her own village in August 2021.

Following the complaint, the police nabbed four persons for allegedly committing the crime. The police produced the accused in court, which sent them on two-day police remand.

The victim, in her complaint to the Sadar police, said she came in contact with Govind, alias Monu, of Mehandipur village.