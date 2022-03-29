2 Rewari cops suspended for torture of retd IAF man

Tribune News Service

Rewari, March 28

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar has suspended an exempted assistant sub-inspector (EASI) Sumer Singh and exempted head constable (EHC) Anil Kumar, deputed on integrated emergency helpline “Dial 112” under the Bawal police station here. He has also ordered a departmental inquiry against them.

The action came after both officials were found guilty in an inquiry conducted by the DSP in a complaint lodged by a retired official of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

In his complaint, Balram Yadav of Mohanpur village, accused the police personnel of keeping him confined in the police station at night and torturing him on lodging a complaint against the playing of DJ music system at a high volume outside his house in the village on March 17 night. He further alleged that the cops also pressured him to sign on a paper before letting him go.

“I reside in Gurugram, but came to Mohanpur village in Rewari district on March 17 to meet my elderly parents and to celebrate Holi there. Around 11 pm, I made a call to ‘Dial 112’ against some persons who had been dancing for some hours by playing the DJ at a high volume,” said Yadav.

He maintained that three cops in a van came there, but people managed to flee after seeing them. The cops then forcibly took him to the Bawal police station and tortured him. Around 6.30 am, they let him go after getting his signature on a statement that he did not want any further action in the matter, he alleged. The district police’s spokesman confirmed that the EASI and the EHC had been suspended. —

