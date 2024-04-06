2 sharpshooters nabbed after encounter

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 5

In a major crackdown, the special task force (STF) team today nabbed two persons, reportedly involved in the firing incident on a popular sweets shop in Gohana on January 21, after an encounter near Khewra village.

The accused have been identified as Praveen Pehalwan of Data village and Himanshu Pandit of Narnaund in Hisar. Inspector Yogender Dahiya said the accused were main shooters of the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang and Rs 50,000 reward had been announced on the arrest of Praveen Pehalwan.

Following a tip-off about the accused, the police team reached near Khewra village. On seeing the police team, the accused opened fire. In retaliatory fire, two accused sustained bullet injuries.

