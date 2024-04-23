Rs 20,000 fine slapped on DHBVN JE for ‘negligence’

Chandigarh, April 22
Taking cognisance of a complaint regarding electricity meter shifting, the Haryana Right to Service Commission has imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on a junior engineer of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN).
A spokesperson for the commission said a hearing was conducted on April 5 regarding the case, involving XEN of Rewari Division under the DHBVN Kuldeep Singh Nehra, SDO of Rewari Sub-Division Jatin Kumar and Junior Engineer (JE) Surendrer Sharma of Rewari Sub-Division.
JE Surender Sharma failed to attend the hearing, and the appellant, Saroj Yadav, also did not participate. However, the commission received an email from Yadav expressing gratitude for the intervention.
The commission imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on JE Surender Sharma for negligence. Instructions have been issued to ensure compensation of Rs 5,000 to the complainant. The commission’s decision stipulates that the sum will be deducted from the April salary of JE, provided it doesn’t exceed 1/3 of the salary.
