22 held on bribery charges in Haryana in July

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 4

The State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) nabbed 14 government officials and 8 private individuals accepting bribes ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 65,000 in the month of July.

An official spokesperson said cases against 48 government officials, including 15 Class I officers, 10 Class II officers, 23 Class III employees and 12 private individuals had been registered on the basis of complaints/enquiries under the Prevention of Corruption Act and various sections of the IPC.

In several inquiries, VB also recommended registration of the criminal case along with departmental action against four non-gazetted officials and one gazetted official.

Executive Officer, Municipal Committee Narwana, was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 and Junior Engineer of HSVP Panipat was held for taking a bribe of Rs 50,000.

Similarly, Superintendent, Deputy Commissioner, Sonipat, was arrested for taking Rs 20,000, Lineman/Clerk of UHBVN Murthal was apprehended for taking bribe worth Rs 50,000, ASI of the Farukhnagar police station and a private individual were caught accepting Rs 20,000 bribe.