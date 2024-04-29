 29K litre liquor seized, 234 FIRs lodged in Faridabad this month : The Tribune India

29K litre liquor seized, 234 FIRs lodged in Faridabad this month

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 28

With liquor smuggling emerging as a cause for concern in the ongoing electoral process, the district authorities have seized around 29,000 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 1.02 crore lakh in this month. Besides, Rs 21 lakh cash has also been seized.

State Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad has directed the authorities to intensify the drive against liquor smuggling.

“Several teams have been formed and checkpoints laid to prevent liquor smuggling during the elections,” said a senior official.

He said while six checkpoints had been set up at Mangar, Surajkund, the Badarpur border, Basantpur and Chhainsa, and in the Durga Builder area, the teams had been deputed to work round the clock to keep tabs on the violation. He said around 8,447 litres of illicit liquor were recovered by the checking teams in the past 48 hours.

Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh said while around 234 FIRs had been registered, assets worth Rs 73 lakh, were seized during this period. Revealing that the seizure included Rs 21 lakh in cash, he said as many as 414 vehicles had been checked in the last 24 hours.

The Chief Secretary said the officials were directed to keep tabs on the official stock of liquor daily to ensure that there was no supply of the illicit liquor.

Besides setting up teams, the officials concerned had been asked to work at both the micro- and macro-levels based on the intelligence and CID inputs as the district was sharing borders with some other states and it could result in the violation of the norms in case of laxity, he added.

Proper coordination with the authorities of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi was being ensured in this regard, he added. A surprise check was conducted by the Faridabad SDM Shikha Antil of the official liquor stock of the L1 on Saturday evening.

It is reported that a detailed review meeting with the officials, including police officials, was held yesterday to discuss the strategy to seal all vulnerable points of illegal liquor smuggling and GST evasion in the region.

The authorities have released a WhatsApp number, 9540105400, for people to provide any information or input regarding the supply of liquor and cash in the district.

