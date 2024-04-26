3,088 kg drugs destroyed by Hisar police

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 25

The Hisar range police today disposed of 3,088 kg narcotics seized in the police districts of Fatehabad, Sirsa and Dabwali. On April 12, the police had disposed of 1,434 kg narcotics seized by the district police of Hisar, Jind and Hansi.

Seized in fatehabad, sirsa & dabwali The disposed narcotics included 1,084.2 kg doda poppy, 22.8 kg ganja, 1.5 kg hashish, 1.9 kg heroin (128 mg) and 4,160 intoxicants in Fatehabad district

In Sirsa, 624.7 kg doda poppy, 821 gm heroin (81 mg), 10 gm ganja, 48 vials of intoxicants, and 13,820 intoxicating pills and capsules were destroyed.

Apart from this, 500.5 kg doda poppy, 5 gm heroin, 2,280 intoxicating pills and 28.8 kg ganja were destroyed in Dabwali

So far, a total of 4,522 kg of narcotics have been disposed of in the Hisar range this year. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M Ravi Kiran said the seized narcotics had been disposed of at the Synergy Waste Management Plant in Industrial Area (HUDA), Sector 27-28 here.

On the occasion, Fatehabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Aastha Modi, Sirsa SP Vikrant Bhushan and Dabwali SP Sumer Singh as well as other police officers and employees were present.

The ADGP said all these drugs had been destroyed in the organic waste disposal unit as per the standards of the Central Pollution Control Board.

While destroying all these substances, it had been ensured that zero carbon emission regulations were followed, he added.

