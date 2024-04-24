3 abduct & rape girl, booked

Palwal: The police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly abducting and raping a 19-year-old girl from a village in the district. No arrest has been made so far. According to police sources, the incident took place last week when the accused — Shahid, Majlish and Zahid — allegedly abducted the victim from her village and took her to Chandigarh, where she was gangraped. The victim was threatened with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident. The victim, who managed to reach back to her house, disclosed the matter to her kin who lodged a complaint on Monday. TNS
ETO among 3 Held for seeking bribe
Faridabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested three persons, including an Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO), for seeking a bribe of Rs 5.2 lakh from a transporter. According to ACB sources, the accused, identified as ETO Bhushan Kumar, allegedly demanded money in exchange for facilitating the release of a vehicle belonging to a transporter. ACB officials apprehended Manoj Kumar, a peon in the ETO’s office, and Chunni Lal, reported to be a middleman, for accepting the bribe on behalf of the taxation official.
