3 get life term for murder

Sonepat: The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sanjeev Arya on Monday awarded life imprisonment to three persons for killing a man identified as Sahil in Kundli. The court has also imposed Rs 10,000 fine upon each. The convicts are Amit, Bholu and Prince. The matter was reported to the police on June 3, 2020, when a chowkidar saw a youth’s body at Nangal Kalan. They had called Sahil for a party but later killed him near Badkhalsa village. TNS

Kurukshetra Child marriage averted

Kurukshetra: A child marriage was prevented in Kurukshetra. While the girl was about 17 years old, the boy was 20 years old. The district protection-cum-rohibition officer, Bhanu Gaur, said “We got information that a child marriage is going to be solemnised on April 21, following which we contacted both families and the sarpanches of their villages. We checked the documents and found that both girl and boy were underaged for marriage. Both families were counselled.”

