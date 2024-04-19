3 women held with poppy

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 18

The Sirsa branch of the Haryana Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three women near Ambedkar Chowk, with bags of poppy husk in Sirsa.

An FIR has been registered against the accused women at Sirsa City Police Station.

ASI Gurlal Singh, along with his team, was patrolling in the city on Wednesday night when three women were spotted at Ambedkar Chowk. These women were carrying bags in their hands.

The ASI said based on suspicion, with the assistance of female police officers, all three women were taken into custody. These women were identified as Jaspreet kaur from Dabwali, Mandeep Kaur and Prakash Kaur from Bathinda. Upon searching, 11 kg of poppy husk was recovered from the three accused.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa