44 complaints on cVigil app resolved in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, April 26

Forty four complaints regarding the alleged violation of model code of conduct have been resolved through the cVigil application in Kurukshetra.

As per the information, 55 complaints were raised through the cVigil application, of which, 11 were found to be incorrect.

The complaints regarding hoardings and banners were received and were resolved by the officials concerned.

Election Tehsildar Sarla said a close watch was being kept on the activities, and complaints received through the cVigil app were being resolved. Residents had been helping the administration in this process and it was the result of their active participation that 55 complaints were received on the cVigil app. As soon as a complaint regarding the violation of model code of conduct was received, the complaint was forwarded to the officials concerned, and resolved within 100 minutes. Of the total, 11 complaints were dropped because they were found incorrect while the remaining 44 were resolved.

By using the application, the citizens could report on incidents of political misconduct easily, and the complaints were resolved. For the Lok Sabha election, the district administration had established control room for toll-free number 1950 and cVigil application, she said.

