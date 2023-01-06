67-bedded paediatric ICU at Rohtak PGIMS

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 5

Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science (PGIMS) here will have the facility of 67-bedded paediatric intensive care unit (ICU) to treat critically ill children aged one month to 14 years with ultramodern machines.

The ICU has been built at a cost of Rs 6 crore with a facility of monitoring, ultrasound, echo, dialysis, endoscopy and extracorporeal membrane, oxygenation and other advanced machines for treatment under one roof. As many as 35 ventilators have also been made available in the ICU for seriously ill children, said Dr Kundan Mittal in-charge, paediatric ICU at the PGIMS.

“The world-class treatment will be ensured in the paediatric ICU with state-of-the-art machines. Even, the facility will also provide a great help in the treatment of Covid patients in future,” said Dr Anita Saxena, Vice-Chancellor, University of Health Science (UHS), Rohtak.

Sources said Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Medical Education) Dr Anupama had ordered the construction of this ICU equipped with the latest facilities while working as acting Vice-Chancellor of the UHS. She also kept taking stock of the work at the ICU from time to time even after becoming the Additional Chief Secretary. Dr Shamsher Singh Lohchab, Director, PGIMS, said it was great news for the patients coming to the department of paediatrics at the PGIMS as the ICU would provide ultramodern treatment to the critically ill patients.

Dr Geeta Gathwala, head of department of paediatrics, said they had toiled hard in the past one year to establish the ICU. It would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Health Minister Anil Vij on January 6 through videoconferencing.