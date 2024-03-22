Anxious about poor show in exam, 12-yr-old hangs himself

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 21

A 12-year-old student of Class VI died after hanging himself in his house at Sadalpur village in Hisar district. The police registered a case of suicide under Section 174 of the CrPC as the parents said their child was upset as his exams didn’t go well.

According to information, the victim, Prabal, who was a student in the Adampur locality of Hisar, was found hanging at his house on Wednesday evening. The body was brought to the Hisar Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination and handed over to the family members today.

The boy was living with his mother Suman Bala in the house of his maternal uncle in Sadalpur village. The family said his last paper of science subject was held on Wednesday. They said he returned from school and was upset with his attempt in the paper as he was not good in the subject. He went upstairs in the room and hanged himself with the ceiling fan. The family members came to know about it when they went to his room.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar