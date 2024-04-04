BJP confident of winning at least 370 seats in Lok Sabha: Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Faridabad, April 3
While presiding over a meeting of the steering committee to review the election preparations here today, former CM Manohar Lal Khattar claimed, “The BJP is confident of winning at least 370 seats in the Lok Sabha and all 10 seats in Haryana.”
Addressing the leaders and activists at district headquarters of the party on Wednesday, Khattar said that while the NDA will form government at the Centre with 400 seats in the Lok Sabha, the BJP’s count will be 370. He added that there was no doubt that all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana would be won by the party, and the Karnal Assembly seat would also be retained by the BJP.
While he reviewed the preparations for elections with the heads of all departments of the steering committee of Faridabad Lok Sabha, he also held a personal discussion with the heads of various committees. He said success depends at the booth-level. “If booth is won, the election is won,” he remarked. He said the party will have to work on a strategy to strengthen its organisational structure at every booth in the Lok Sabha segment and focus on all 2,160 booths covering all nine Assembly segments.
Issues related to beneficiary contact, voter-public contact and micro-booth management were among the topics discussed in the meeting.
State General Secretary (organisation) BJP Phanindra Nath Sharma, Cabinet Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Minister of State Seema Trikha, and Faridabad MLA Narender Gupta were among those present.
