Bodies of 2 missing youths recovered

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 30

The bodies of two youths —Gaurav (25) of Bhamboli and Vikas of Yamunanagar — who went missing on Sunday, were recovered from the Western Yamuna Canal here today.

Gaurav’s family claimed he went to submerge flowers in the canal, where he slipped and drowned. The police are investigating the case.

