Bullfights on Jhajjar roads terrorise residents

Jhajjar, March 26

Ashok, a city resident employed at a private company, was hit by stray cattle near Ambedkar Chowk on Friday. Ashok was returning home on a motorcycle after work when he collided with a stray bull and fell on the ground. He suffered injuries, but somehow managed to protect himself from the animals.

Bulls squat on a road in Jhajjar city. Photo: Sumit Tharan

MC turns a blind eye We have apprised the MC of the stray cattle menace many times, but to no avail. The cows are being taken to gaushalas, while stray bulls keep wandering and their fights have now become more common. Many people in the city have sustained injuries due to either bull fights or them squatting on major roads. Lalit, shopowner

“The incident took place when two stray bulls were fighting, while some others were squatting on the road in darkness. I failed to spot the cattle leading to the accident. This was not the first time. Several people earlier, too have met the same fate as the Municipal Council has failed to check the menace of stray cattle in the city,” Ashok said.

Another resident, Om Prakash, met with a similar accident when his bicycle collided with a herd of stray cattle on the Gurugram road a few days ago. Luckily, he did not sustain any major injuries.

Residents say stray cattle squat in the middle of the road near Silani Gate, vegetable market, Yadav Dharamshala, Bikaner Chowk, Ambedkar Chowk, Beri Gate, Civil Hospital road and the Delhi gate area in Jhajjar city. “We have apprised the MC of the stray cattle menace many times, but to no avail. The cows are being taken to gaushalas, while stray bulls keep wandering and their fights have now become more frequent. Many people in the city have sustained injuries due to either bull fights or them squatting on major roads,” said Lalit, a shopowner.

Another shopowner Deepak said a bull fight had led to his scooter, parked outside his shop, being damaged recently. The fighting bulls had also hit a couple passing from the area on a motorcycle that day, he said.

“The stray cattle standing in the middle of the road at night have become a common sight in the city. The problem has been brought to the attention of the MC authorities but no action is being taken,” he alleged.

The stray cattle have also become a cause of nuisance for vegetable sellers as they roam around in the market and eat vegetables, besides causing inconvenience to sellers and the visitors.

On being contacted, Jhajjar Municipal Council’s executive officer KK Yadav said he was at a meeting pertaining to the Lok Sabha poll.

While, Zile Singh Saini, Chairman, Jhajjar Municipal Council, told The Tribune that they had made a provision of Rs 15 lakh in the budget to shift stray cattle to gaushalas. “A tender will be floated in this respect when the model code of conduct is lifted after the Lok Sabha poll,” he added.

