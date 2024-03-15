Celebrations in Panipat after former CM Manohar Lal Khattar nominated from Karnal LS seat

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, March 14

The BJP has ended all speculations after declaring former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar as a candidate from Karnal parliamentary seat by dropping his close aide Sanjay Bhatia, who was the second highest winner of the 2019 polls.

Early holi at BJP’s Office Leaders of the BJP celebrated Holi at the district office on the NH-44 in Panipat. MP Sanjay Bhatia, Rajya Sabha member Krishan Lal Panwar, Panipat (Urban) MLA Pramod Vij, Karnal Lok Sabha in-charge Umesh Sharma, BJP district president Dushyant Bhatt, former mayor Avneet Kaur, Bhupinder Singh and scores of party office- bearers and workers were present at the programme. Bhatia said Khattar had set an example of honesty and did unprecedented development in the state. Leaders congratulated each other and celebrated “Manohar Holi” with Gulal.

On the other hand, party leaders celebrated “Manohar Holi” on Thursday after the announcement of the ticket for Khattar from Karnal seat.

The Karnal Lok Sabha seat is considered to be the safe for the BJP. Political pundits said it was not a shocking development. They said it was a decision taken by the party after collecting proper ground-level reports.

Earlier, speculations were rife that Khattar may contest election from the Panipat Assembly seat or the Lok Sabha poll from Karnal seat, said political pundits. However, preparations for Khattar contesting the Assembly poll started a few months ago as he visited Panipat frequently.

The BJP organised some state-level functions in Panipat, including Teej Mahotsav and celebrated Chhath festival with the Purvanchal people recently. Shri Ram Yatra was also held here. The former CM was the chief guest at these programmes. Apart from this, he inaugurated the e-bus service from Panipat on January 28.

There are nine Assembly segments in Karnal parliamentary constituency that include five in Karnal and four in Panipat. Five MLAs from Karnal, Panipat Urban and Rural, Gharaunda and Indri are from the BJP while an independent legislator is from Nilokheri. All these MLAs have extended support to the BJP. Three MLAs from Samalkha and Israna in Panipat and Assandh in Karnal are from the Congress.

