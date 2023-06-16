 Charuni, 8 others released on bail : The Tribune India

Charuni, 8 others released on bail

Gurnam Singh Charuni. File photo



Kurukshetra, June 15

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni, along with eight other union leaders and activists, was granted bail and released from the Kurukshetra district jail on Thursday evening. A bail application was filed in the court of the CJM on Wednesday on which the court had told the district police to file its reply on Thursday.

Gurnam Singh Charuni, along with union spokesman Rakesh Bains, Jasbir Singh, Jai Ram, Prince, Surjeet, Jarnail Singh, Gulab Singh and Pankaj Habana, was arrested under various Sections, including attempt to murder, rioting and unlawful assembly, and after they blocked the national highway to press their demand for procurement of sunflower crop at the MSP. They were sent to 14-day judicial custody on June 7.

Advocate for the farmers Gurnam Singh Chahal said: “The police have removed the charges of attempt to murder from the case and the farmers were granted bail following which they were released today.”

After coming out of the jail, Charuni said “The farmers were forced to hold demonstrations and even the charges of attempt to murder in the FIR were wrongly added on the direction of the government. The struggle for the MSP has started from Kurukshetra and we will try to spread it to other states too. I congratulate the farmers who held a massive demonstration and forced the government to accept the demands. The government must fulfil its promises now.”

Meanwhile, a large number of union activists and supporters gathered outside the jail to welcome the leaders.

On June 6, a case was registered on the complaint of Shahabad police station SHO Rajpal under Sections 8B of the National Highway Act, Sections 120B, 147, 149, 186, 188, 283, 307, 332, and 353 of IPC and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, against 23 identified and about 700 unknown farmers.

The leaders had refused to apply for the bail filed till the demand related to the procurement of sunflower was not met. The agitating farmers ended their protest after the government assured farmers of an appropriate price on Tuesday.

