Chief Secretary inaugurates Voter Park

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 27

Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad on Saturday inaugurated Voter Park built in collaboration with CSR Trust on the Vikas Sadan premises.

The Chief Secretary praised the voting and Lok Sabha election-related activities showcased in the park. He said such activities will be organised in other districts as well.

Under SVEEP campaign, the Chief Secretary released balloons in the air and gave a message of casting vote to the citizens. Divisional Commissioner RC Bidhan and DC Nishant Kumar Yadav informed the Chief Secretary about the purpose of Voters Park.

On the occasion, singers MD Desi and Naveen Poonia, brand ambassadors appointed for the Gurugram Lok Sabha elections, gave a passionate rendition of the SVEEP anthem ‘Vote Karo..Vote Karo..’ Two other brand ambassadors — chess player Tanishka Kotia and senior citizen Subhash Bishroi, who covers long distances on a bicycle — were honoured by the Chief Secretary. He administered an oath to the citizens and players present on the occasion to vote on May 25.

