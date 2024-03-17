Class VII, VIII students taken on educational tour to Manali

Rohtak, March 16
A group of 49 students of Class VII and VIII of various government schools in the district were taken on an educational tour to Manali today.
The students will attend an adventure and nature-study camp organised by the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad at Manali.
Flagging off a bus, District Project Coordinator (DPC) Renu Khatri said the camp was being organised from March 16 to 22.
“The students will enjoy activities such as trekking, ice trekking, rock climbing, parallel ropes, flying fox, Himalayan nature study, campfire and cultural programmes,” she said, adding that a tour to Jagatsukh, Hidimba Devi Temple in Manali and other tourist places would also be organised.
