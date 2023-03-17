 Cleanliness goes for a toss in Ambala City : The Tribune India

Cleanliness goes for a toss in Ambala City

THE condition of the park in Sector 9 of Ambala City substantiates the claims of residents that cleanliness and maintenance of public property is no longer a priority for the MC authorities. The residents are struggling with the stray cattle menace, unclean water supply, blocked sewerage and ill-maintained parks and community toilets. Even after several complaints to the officials concerned, the situation remains the same. —Gian P Kansal, Ambala City

Sewage overflow on key road in faridabad

THE road offering access to Mujesar village and several colonies of the NIT area has turned into a site of filth and civic mess. The road is generally flooded with effluent. Despite it being one of the busiest roads in the city, the local authorities have failed to address the problem, causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters every day. It’s high time that the commuters and residents are offered relief. —Umesh Kumar, Faridabad

Defacement of public property in rohtak

THE defacement of public property goes unchecked in the city. One can find innumerable hoardings, banners, posters and flex boards on walls, trees and electric poles. The authorities concerned do not bother to keep a check on the ongoing practice. —Sheetal, Rohtak

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

