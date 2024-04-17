Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini hits campaign trail in Karnal city

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 16

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hit the campaign trail in Karnal city for the Lok Sabha and Assembly byelections today. His main focus was on public meetings and personal interaction with the voters. He also reach out to the party leaders and workers in the city. He was advocating dual vote in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly byelections, scheduled on May 25. Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar was contesting the Karnal Lok Sabha election, while Saini was hoping for the MLA’s position from the Karnal Assembly seat.

Takes dig at Rahul Gandhi CM Nayab Singh Saini took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said Rahul was talking about removing poverty in one stroke if the Congress came to power, but it could not do so in 55 years. The Congress has lost the trust of the people and they want to see only Narendra Modi as the PM for the third time, he said.

After attending different religious and social programmes on Monday night, Saini on Tuesday started his day by paying obeisance at Nirmal Kutia gurdwara, where he took blessings and participated in ‘langar sewa’. He was honoured by the management of the gurdwara.

Subsequently, he chaired a programme at the Ladies Industrial Home on Kunjpura Road, followed by a visit to Raghunath Nagar, where he was felicitated by the Resident Welfare Association president, Amit Ahuja, former councillor Ish Gulati, Rishipal, and other residents.

“I urge you all to cast two votes — one for the Lok Sabha seat, which supports Manohar Lal ji and, further Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, and the second for me from the Karnal Assembly segment, on May 25,” said Saini, while seeking support for Khattar and himself.

Throughout his public meetings and personal interactions, Saini said the BJP would continue to lead the government at the Centre under the leadership of PM Modi for the third term, highlighting the comprehensive development initiatives undertaken nationwide.

Stressing on the accomplishments of PM Modi at the Centre and former CM Khattar in Haryana, Saini assured the residents of the sustained continuation of development initiatives initiated by the former CM. “The development projects initiated or completed by former CM Khattar will yield long-term benefits for the residents,” he affirmed.

“In 2014, the country ranked 11th in the list of economies, a position that has now ascended to fifth place. Whenever PM Modi allocated grants for development projects in Haryana, the state government augmented its contributions and facilitated development across the state,” he elaborated.

Saini criticised the Congress for its inaction in eliminating poverty. “The people of the country trust PM Modi and will re-elect him for the third term. The commitments outlined in the BJP manifesto will be earnestly fulfilled,” hepromised.

