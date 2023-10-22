CM: Nuh to get Yamuna waters through pipeline along KMP

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 21

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, presiding over a peace committee meeting at the Nuh district secretariat last evening, said the Kotla Lake, spanning 108 acres in the Mewat region, would be developed and a special pipeline would be laid along the KMP Expressway to provide Yamuna waters to the district.

Remembers sacrifice of police martyrs The CM paid tributes to martyrs at the Police Lines on Police Commemoration Day. He remembered the sacrifice of security personnel who were killed in the line of duty

He draped a shawl on Sunita Devi, widow of martyr constable Satyaveer who lost his life at a checkpoint while trying to stop illegal mining

The CM offered his respects to Siddharth (under training), son of late DSP Surender of Sarangpur village of Hisar who lost his life while preventing illegal mining at Tauru

He said the district would be raised to the same level as other districts, with a focus on education, health, industry, agriculture, and law. The CM urged the people of Nuh to provide mainstream education to their children. The government’s efforts include establishing large-scale industries in the region to provide employment opportunities for the youth, he said.

Khattar stressed that Nuh district’s history reflected a spirit of brotherhood, underscoring the right of every community to conduct religious programmes and the need to prevent any disruption of harmony. He made it clear that those involved in violence would not be spared, regardless of their religion or caste. He called upon people from all communities to cooperate with the district and police administration in apprehending the culprits.

Regarding the losses incurred during the violence, the CM mentioned that compensation had been provided to the affected people through the kshatipoorti portal, and investigations were going on in pending cases.

