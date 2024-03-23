CM Saini visits Ambala, meets Anil Vij

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 22

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today met former Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij at his residence in Ambala Cantonment and said Vij is a senior leader and under his guidance the BJP will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The former home minister, who is not a part of the new Cabinet, had been upset over the changes in the government and even skipped the oath-taking ceremony of Nayab Saini and the new Cabinet.

As soon as the information of Chief Minister reaching Ambala Cantonment came, a large number of BJP workers and supporters of the former Home Minister started gathering at his residence here.

Anil Vij along with several local leaders welcomed Chief Minister Saini. The CM and the former Home Minister also held closed- door meeting.

After meeting Vij, Chief Minister Nayab Saini said “Anil Vij has always given his support and blessings to me. I have learnt a lot from him when I was the district chief, and even when I got the responsibility as state chief of the party. He is our senior leader and under his guidance, the BJP will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats of the state with huge margins. We will work together and take forward the work done by the Centre and state governments.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Anil Vij #BJP #Lok Sabha #Nayab Singh Saini