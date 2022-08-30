Faridabad colony sewer choked, residents squat in wastewater

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, August 29

Residents of the Nangla Enclave Part-I and II of the NIT zone here today squatted in wastewater accumulated on a road in the colony to protest the alleged failure of the MC to resolve the problem of choked sewer for months.

Raju, a colony resident, said agitating in such a manner may attract the attention of the authorities, as all other attempts to make the officials act had failed. “The overflowing sewage has not only left the area stinking but has made the movement of residents difficult as dirty water remains accumulated on roads,” Raju added.

Another resident, Naresh, said the problem had been persistent for six months.

Claiming that the residents had become a victim of the filthy civic conditions, Ajay, a local, said they were left with no option but to squat in the wastewater. He said while complaints had been lodged at various levels, including the CM Window and MC Joint Commissioner’s office, the problem remains unattended.

Admitting to the receipt of a complaint, a senior MC official said the problem would be resolved soon.

