Congress, AAP leaders visit flood-hit areas, demand relief

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 14

Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja on Friday visited colonies affected by the recent rains and waterlogging and demanded compensation for the affected families.

Selja visited areas of Manmohan Nagar, wholesale cloth market, Sector 9, Baldev Nagar, Devi Nagar, Naggal in Ambala City and colonies situated on the Tangri riverbed and adjoining areas. She was accompanied by Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee working president Ram Kishan Gujjar, former treasurer HPCC Rohit Jain and several other local leaders.

After meeting the affected families, Selja said: “Though it rained heavily, the government failed to assess the situation on time and make proper arrangements. There were vulnerable pockets where special attention should have been given, but the lack of preparedness was clearly visible. People have lost all their belongings and are left with no clothes and ration.”

Meanwhile, AAP state chief Sushil Gupta also visited the villages affected by severe waterlogging and said the people in rural areas were experiencing the worst situation and struggling to get even drinking water.

The AAP leader said: “The government has failed to provide adequate relief to the people living in rural areas. Thousands of acres of paddy fields are lying submerged. The drains were not properly cleaned and it led to severe waterlogging, causing losses.”

