Congress failed to eradicate poverty, says Haryana CM Saini

Kaithal, May 1
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while campaigning for Kurukshetra Lok Sabha BJP candidate Naveen Jindal at a Vijay Sankalp rally in Pundri here, sought votes for strengthening the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring him for the third consecutive time.
Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, the CM said the party had failed to eradicate poverty under its rule. As a result, the poor had become poorer during their government, he added.
The Chief Minister further said the BJP government had managed to bring 25 crore people above the poverty line.
Saini, who has served as an MP for the same seat, said your votes would elect Jindal for the Kurukshetra seat and later, he would contribute in electing PM Modi again.
The CM assured the people to expedite the development works and highlighted the projects undertaken under the leadership of PM Modi and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar. “We have done many works for the welfare of the poor, farmers, women and youth, and have taken the country and state to new heights,” he said.
The CM also referred to Jindal as a young and enthusiastic person, saying he would work for the people of Kurukshetra. He also assured them to provide all hospitals with modern equipment across the entire Parliament.
On this occasion, Naveen Jindal invited everyone to the nomination filing programme to be held at the Kurukshetra grain market on Thursday.
Talking about his future plan, he said he had many plans for the development of Kurukshetra and a skill development centre was one of them that would help in training the youth for employment.
