Congress has no candidates for Lok Sabha poll, says Haryana CM

Kurukshetra, April 17
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the Congress was ‘struggling’ to find candidates in Haryana and nobody wanted to contest the Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket.
He was visiting the Bhadrakali Temple here at an event organised on the Durga Ashtami on Tuesday.
The CM was accompanied by minister of state and Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha, the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate Naveen Jindal and several other party leaders.
Speaking to newsmen, CM Saini said: “The country has seen unprecedented development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. The real beneficiaries are receiving benefits of government schemes. The government has implemented schemes for women, farmers, youths and poor people. I urge the people to vote for the BJP and contribute in nation-building.”
“The Congress is still contemplating over nominating people. Their leaders manage to persuade a candidate in the morning but come evening the candidate runs away because they realise the people favour the Modi government for the good work they have carried out in the past 10 years. It is good that the JJP has also fielded its candidate that too before Congress. In Haryana, the BJP will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats with huge margins,” he added.
