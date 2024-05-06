Congress promoted corruption while BJP eradicated it: CM

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar/ Gurugram, May 5

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while addressing the Vijay Sankalp rally in Beri here, tried to corner the Congress party, saying it had only taken the nation forward in terms of corruption while the BJP government had worked to eradicate it.

The CM also called upon gram sarpanches to focus upon the development of their villages, saying there was no shortage of funds and that he would approve the development projects.

“Sarpanches need not to worry about the development of their villages and wards. After the Lok Sabha poll, the development works will be rapidly carried out across the state by simplifying the process. The Congress is trying to mislead people by telling lies in the elections so that it can grab votes. However, we all have to protect the people by failing the Congress’s move,” said CM Saini.

While seeking votes for BJP candidate Arvind Sharma, he said his victory would contribute in making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time.

Claiming that India would become the third economic power of the world, Saini said PM Modi’s resolution was also to ensure that the electricity bills zero by connecting every house with PM Surya Yojana. The PM’s goal was to make the people self-reliant and the nation developed, he added.

BJP national secretary and former minister Om Prakash Dhankhar said it was clearly written in the BJP’’s manifesto that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would be implemented in the entire country in future. The laws would be same for all citizens, he added.

Meanwhile, the CM held another ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally with BJP candidate and incumbent MP Rao Inderjit Singh in Nuh district of the Mewat region. “You can be the change you want to see. They kept you backward to befool you and get votes. The BJP has changed the fate and picture of Mewat in 10 years. Seeing the development work done by the Modi government and Rao Inderjit Singh, wake up at least for once and let lotus bloom here,” said CM Saini.

It may be noted that Nuh continues to be traditionally a Congress stronghold with over 3 lakh Meo votes.

