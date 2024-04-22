Congress struggling to find candidates, says ex-minister Anil Vij

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 21

Former Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij today said the Congress had failed to build its organisational structure in the state over the last 10 years. He said the party was struggling to find candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to mediapersons, in Shahabad, the BJP leader said, “While the Congress has failed to form its organisational structure, the BJP has a strong organisation from a Panna Pramukh to ward, district, state and national-levels. Those who have been raising questions over the use of EVMs in the elections should have raised questions when the Congress won the elections in Himachal Pradesh and other states.”

Vij further said, “The results of Lok Sabha elections are written on the walls. The BJP is going to win 400 plus seats.”

