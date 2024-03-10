Congress to take out ‘Samvidhan Bachao Yatra’ from March 13

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, March 9

The Congress will take out ‘Samvidhan Bachao Yatra’ across the state from Bahadurgarh under the Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency from March 13.

The yatra will reach Badli on March 14, Kosli on March 15-16, Jhajjar on March 17, Beri on March 18, Kalanaur on March 19, Kiloi-Sampla on March 20, Meham on March 21-22 and Rohtak on March 23. After the festival of Holi, the yatra will continue in the rest of state.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda disclosed this while interacting with mediapersons during the ‘Har Ghar Congress Campaign’ in Jhajjar today. Accompanied by local Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal, he also conducted door-to-door meetings with residents and sought support for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Expressing concern over the rising crime graph in the state, Hooda said the BJP-JJP coalition government had failed to maintain law and order. Criminals were perpetrating the crime fearlessly and no section of society was feeling secured, he said.

“Haryana, which was considered among the safest states during the previous Hooda government, is currently at No. 17 in terms of development while it has become No. 1 in terms of inflation, unemployment, drug addiction, crime and corruption. Today, due to record unemployment in Haryana, youth are migrating to other states or abroad. A large number of youth are getting trapped in the quagmire of drugs and crime. Now the people of Haryana are eagerly waiting for the elections to bring Congress to power,” he said.

Describing the resolution of the Congress, Deepender said on coming to power, the Congress will give an old-age pension of Rs 6,000, 300 units of free electricity to every family and LPG cylinder for Rs 500 to every housewife besides reinstating the Old Pension Scheme.

